Fifty Shades Freed: The Final Chapter – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

View larger $14.98 $13.80 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 180210-70498-1

UPC: 602567353454

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Book Based | Drama | Romance | Sequels | Thrillers

Studio: Republic Records | Universal

Original U.S. Release: February 9, 2018

Item Release Date: February 9, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Universal Pictures has released the soundtrack to third & final installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. Soundtrack includes original music from Sia, Julia Michaels, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld, Bishop Briggs, & many more! Pre-order will launch on 1/12 with previously released track, Liam Payne & Rita Ora For You (Fifty Shades Freed) in addition to a new pre-release track, Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop ‘Capital Letters’.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Altman | Dakota Johnson | Eloise Mumford | Eric Johnson | Jamie Dornan | Luke Grimes | Marcia Gay Harden | Max Martini | Rita Ora | Robinne Lee | Victor Rasuk

Directors: James Foley

Project Name: Fifty Shades Freed

Related Items

Categories

Book Based | CD | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Republic Records | Romance | Sequels | Thrillers | Universal