Fifty Shades Freed: The Final Chapter – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

$14.98
$13.80
UPC: 602567353454
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Book Based | Drama | Romance | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Republic Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: February 9, 2018
Item Release Date: February 9, 2018
Rating: R
Details
Universal Pictures has released the soundtrack to third & final installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. Soundtrack includes original music from Sia, Julia Michaels, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld, Bishop Briggs, & many more! Pre-order will launch on 1/12 with previously released track, Liam Payne & Rita Ora For You (Fifty Shades Freed) in addition to a new pre-release track, Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop ‘Capital Letters’.
Playlists
- Capital Letters by: BloodPop | Hailee Steinfeld
- For You (Fifty Shades Freed) by: Liam Payne | Rita Ora
- Sacrifice by: Black Atlass | Jessie Reyez
- High by: Dua Lipa | Whethan
- Heaven by: Julia Michaels
- Big Spender by: Kiana Ledé | Prince Charlez
- Never Tear Us Apart by: Bishop Briggs
- The Wolf by: The Spencer Lee Band
- Are You by: Julia Michaels
- Cross Your Mind by: Sabrina Claudio
- Change Your Mind by: Miike Snow
- Come On Back by: Shungudzo
- I Got You (I Feel Good) by: Jessie J
- Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) by: Juliette Armanet | Samantha Gongol
- Deer In Headlights by: Sia
- Diddy Bop by: Jacob Banks | Louis The Child
- Love Me Like You Do by: Ellie Goulding
- Freed by: Danny Elfman
- Seeing Red by: Danny Elfman
- Maybe I’m Amazed (Bonus Track) by: Jamie Dornan
- Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version / Bonus Track) by: Sabrina Claudio
- Pearls (Bonus Track) by: Samantha Gongol
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bruce Altman | Dakota Johnson | Eloise Mumford | Eric Johnson | Jamie Dornan | Luke Grimes | Marcia Gay Harden | Max Martini | Rita Ora | Robinne Lee | Victor Rasuk
Directors: James Foley
Project Name: Fifty Shades Freed
