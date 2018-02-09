Twitter
Fifty Shades Freed: The Final Chapter – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album

CDSKU: 180210-70498-1
UPC: 602567353454
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Book Based | Drama | Romance | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Republic Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: February 9, 2018
Item Release Date: February 9, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Universal Pictures has released the soundtrack to third & final installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed. Soundtrack includes original music from Sia, Julia Michaels, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld, Bishop Briggs, & many more! Pre-order will launch on 1/12 with previously released track, Liam Payne & Rita Ora For You (Fifty Shades Freed) in addition to a new pre-release track, Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop ‘Capital Letters’.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bruce Altman | Dakota Johnson | Eloise Mumford | Eric Johnson | Jamie Dornan | Luke Grimes | Marcia Gay Harden | Max Martini | Rita Ora | Robinne Lee | Victor Rasuk
Directors: James Foley
Project Name: Fifty Shades Freed

