Sealed Magic the Gathering Sorin Markov Ready-to-Play 30-Card Deck and Quick Start Guide

Card Deck SKU: 180115-69627-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Fantasy

Studio: Wizards of the Coast

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a sealed Wizards of the Coast Magic the Gathering Sorin Markov Ready-to-Play 30-Card Deck and Quick Start Guide. The outside box is in great shape, with small creases, bends and corner dings. I received these at San Diego Comic-Con.

You are counted among the elite spellcasters of the Multiverse – the Planeswalkers. Some are friends and others are foes. All wield terrifying magic and command armies of creatures torn from the endless planes of reality.

No matter what challenge faces you, you have the strategies and the weapons necessary to succeed.

Box illustration was created by Michael Komarck.

Made in the U.S.A.



Artists: Michael Komarck

Subject: Magic the Gathering

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Board & Card Games | Fantasy | Featured | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Wizards of the Coast