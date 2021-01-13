Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

A Pictorial History of the Movies Hardcover Edition (1975) [2063]

A Pictorial History of the Movies Hardcover Edition (1975) [2063]
View larger

$10.99

$7.90


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210113-84269-1
ISBN-10: 089196004x
ISBN-13: 9780891960041
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Romance | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Pictorial History of the Movies (1975).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends on dust jacket. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Language: English


Authors: Mary Davies

Related Items

SDCC 2013 Exclusive NECA Predator Albino Predator 8 Inch Action Figure
Hot Blooded Dinosaur Movies (1993) [193170]
Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game RARE Collector Pin [8832]
The Art of Troma Hardcover Edition (2018)
Prince Purple Rain 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Invincible Iron Man Comic Book Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Set of 5 Official X Box Magazine Game Demo Discs No. 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 [9082]
Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch
Batman Year One Part 1 Issue 404 (1986) 1st Printing Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli [12464]
Cinescape Magazine (January 2003, No. 74) Ron Perlman as Hellboy Cover [E22]

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Romance | Science Fiction | Throwback Space