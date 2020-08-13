Pitch Black Blu-ray Special Edition (2020) Vin Diesel

View larger $39.95 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

A sci-fi/horror sleeper hit that birthed a franchise and launched the career of a new action movie icon, Pitch Black holds its own today as a nerve-shredding creature-feature in which the monsters outside finally meet their match against a monster within. When an intergalactic transport ship crashes on a remote desert planet with no sign of help on the horizon, the survivors, led by Fry (Radha Mitchell), band together to find a way back home. Among the passengers is Riddick (Vin Diesel), a convicted murderer being transported by marshal Johns (Cole Hauser) – and now freed of his chains and on the loose. But as a solar eclipse plunges the planet into total darkness, a threat even worse than Riddick reveals itself, and the last humans standing may have to form an uneasy truce with the cunning fugitive (whose eyes have been surgically altered to see in the dark) to last the long night. Boasting crackerjack direction and a whip-smart script by David Twohy, as well as a star-making performance by Diesel, Riddick’s first outing is freshly unleashed in an illuminating, brand new 4K restoration, with hours of exclusive bonus content.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film, approved by director David Twohy

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Archive commentary with director David Twohy and stars Vin Diesel and Cole Hauser

Archive commentary with director David Twohy, producer Tom Engelman and visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Nightfall: The Making of Pitch Black, a newly filmed interview with director/co-writer David Twohy

Black Box: Jackie's Journey, a newly filmed interview with actor Rhiana Griffith

Black Box: Shazza's Last Stand, a newly filmed interview with actor Claudia Black

Black Box: Bleach Bypassed, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer David Eggby

Black Box: Cryo-Locked, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Black Box: Primal Sounds, a newly filmed interview with composer Graeme Revell

The Making of Pitch Black, a short behind-the-scenes featurette

Pitch Black Raw, a comparison between early CG tests and the final footage

Additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film

2004 archive bonus features, including an introduction by Twohy, A View Into The Dark, and Chronicles of Riddick Visual Encyclopedia

Johns’ Chase Log, a short prequel narrated by Cole Hauser detailing the character’s hunt for Riddick

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, an animated short film directed by Peter Chung that acts as a bridgepoint between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, featuring performances by Vin Diesel, Keith David and Rhiana Griffith reprising their roles

Dark Fury bonus features including Bridging The Gap, Peter Chung: The Mind of an Animator, A View Into The Light, and a “pre-animation” version of the film

Slam City, a motion comic from the film’s official website

Into Pitch Black, a TV special offering an alternative non-canon glimpse into what happened before and after the events of the film

Raveworld: Pitch Black Event, footage of a dance music event held to promote the film

Theatrical trailers, plus trailers for the two sequels and video game

Image galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned 'night' and 'day' artwork by Luke Preece

Collectors’ booklet with writing by Simon Ward on the creature designs (including interview with creature designer Patrick Tatopolous), production notes, interview with Vin Diesel, collectable O-card with artwork by Luke Preece

Extras subject to change.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 109 min

Cast: Cole Hauser | Radha Mitchell | Simon Burke | Vin Diesel

Directors: David Twohy

Project Name: Pitch Black

