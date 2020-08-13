Flash Gordon 4K Blu-ray Special Edition

View larger $49.95 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Blu-ray SKU: 200813-81521-1

UPC: 760137374985

Part No: AV283

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1980

Item Release Date: August 18, 2020

Rating: PG

Pathetic Earthlings… Who Can Save You Now?

Super producer Dino De Laurentiis (Dune, Barbarella) brought Alex Raymond’s beloved cartoon strip and the long running movie serial to the big screen with celebrated director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Black Rainbow) at the helm, in a delirious space opera, where Flash is King of the Impossible! Merciless Emperor Ming (Max von Sydow) decides to wreak havoc on Earth in a moment of cruel boredom. Boarding a rocket as a means of escape, star quarterback Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones), Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) find themselves on Mongo. Taken prisoner Flash must save Dale from becoming Ming’s concubine, avoid the amorous intention’s of Ming’s wicked daughter Aura (Ornella Muti) and unite the warring Kingdoms of Mongo. With endlessly repeatable dialogue, inimitable camp style, the sonic stylings of Queen and a delightful band of characters and actors playing them it’s no wonder Flash Gordon has become one of the most beloved sci-fi spectacles of its era with directors such as Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi and Seth MacFarlane paying tribute to it in their work.

Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio

Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro

Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon – an archival documentary on the making of the film

Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross

Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon – a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis

Gremlin’s Finest Hour – an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982

Deleted scenes and original endings – prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas

35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette – Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion

35th Anniversary Reunion featurette – the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Storyboards gallery

Stills gallery

Original Trailer

Easter Eggs

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 111 min

Region: All

Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol

Directors: Mike Hodges

Project Name: Flash Gordon

