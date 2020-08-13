Flash Gordon 4K Blu-ray Special Edition

$49.95
Details
Pathetic Earthlings… Who Can Save You Now?
Super producer Dino De Laurentiis (Dune, Barbarella) brought Alex Raymond’s beloved cartoon strip and the long running movie serial to the big screen with celebrated director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Black Rainbow) at the helm, in a delirious space opera, where Flash is King of the Impossible! Merciless Emperor Ming (Max von Sydow) decides to wreak havoc on Earth in a moment of cruel boredom. Boarding a rocket as a means of escape, star quarterback Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones), Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) find themselves on Mongo. Taken prisoner Flash must save Dale from becoming Ming’s concubine, avoid the amorous intention’s of Ming’s wicked daughter Aura (Ornella Muti) and unite the warring Kingdoms of Mongo. With endlessly repeatable dialogue, inimitable camp style, the sonic stylings of Queen and a delightful band of characters and actors playing them it’s no wonder Flash Gordon has become one of the most beloved sci-fi spectacles of its era with directors such as Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi and Seth MacFarlane paying tribute to it in their work.
Special Features
- Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio
- Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges
- Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed
- Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro
- Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon – an archival documentary on the making of the film
- Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross
- Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon – a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis
- Gremlin’s Finest Hour – an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982
- Deleted scenes and original endings – prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas
- 35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette – Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion
- 35th Anniversary Reunion featurette – the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon
- Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise
- Storyboards gallery
- Stills gallery
- Original Trailer
- Easter Eggs
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 111 min
- Region: All
Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol
Directors: Mike Hodges
Project Name: Flash Gordon
