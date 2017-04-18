Twitter
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Based on the Peter Benchley novel, Jaws centers on a giant great white shark that arrives on the shores of a New England beach resort town and wreaks havoc with bloody attacks on swimmers. Frustrated by town officials lack of action out of fear of reduced tourism, the local sheriff (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the monster down.

  • 24-Bit Digital Mastering from the original soundtrack master tapes
  • Includes previously unreleased and music not used in the film

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie
Directors: Steven Spielberg

