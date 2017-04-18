Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams

$13.99
Genres: Action | Adventure | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Item Release Date: July 11, 2000
Rating: PG
Details
Based on the Peter Benchley novel, Jaws centers on a giant great white shark that arrives on the shores of a New England beach resort town and wreaks havoc with bloody attacks on swimmers. Frustrated by town officials lack of action out of fear of reduced tourism, the local sheriff (Roy Scheider) teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt the monster down.
Special Features
- 24-Bit Digital Mastering from the original soundtrack master tapes
- Includes previously unreleased and music not used in the film
Playlists
- Main Title And First Victim by: John Williams
3:30
- The Empty Raft by: John Williams
1:22
- The Pier Incident by: John Williams
2:24
- The Shark Cage Fugue by: John Williams
1:59
- Shark Attack by: John Williams
1:17
- Ben Gardner's Boat by: John Williams
3:31
- Montage by: John Williams
1:31
- Father and Son by: John Williams
3:43
- Into The Estuary by: John Williams
2:51
- Out To Sea by: John Williams
2:58
- Man Against Beast by: John Williams
5:34
- Quint's Tale by: John Williams
2:41
- Brody Panics by: John Williams
1:10
- Barrel Off Starboard by: John Williams
1:31
- The Great Shark Chase by: John Williams
3:28
- Three Barrels Under by: John Williams
2:05
- Between Attacks by: John Williams
2:06
- The Shark Approaches by: John Williams
2:41
- Blown To Bits by: John Williams
3:03
- End Titles by: John Williams
1:52
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Chris Rebello | Jay Mello | Jeffrey Kramer | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Susan Backlinie
Directors: Steven Spielberg
