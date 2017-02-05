Murder Weapon & Deadly Embrace Blu-ray + DVD Combo

$29.98
The beautiful Linnea Quigley stars in two erotic thrillers from filmmaker David DeCoteau.
First, in MURDER WEAPON, two women, who have just been released from an asylum hold a party to reunite with their old boyfriends. Soon though a mysterious black clad killer begins murdering the boys in increasingly gruesome ways. Can the murderer be unmasked before it’s too late?
Then, in DEADLY EMBRACE, a lonely and under-sexed housewife hires a studly houseman, only to begin an affair with him. But when his actress girlfriend (Linnea Quigley) comes to visit, as well as her wealthy husband (Jan-Michael Vincent), things start happening that no one would have expected…
Never released theatrically, Vinegar Syndrome is proud to have restored these nudity and blood filled direct to video classics from their long lost 16mm camera negatives and bring them to Blu-ray for the first time.
- All extras on both disc formats
- Region free Blu-ray and DVD combo pack
- Scanned, restored and preserved in 2k from 16mm original camera negatives
- Commentary track with director David DeCoteau and actress Linnea Quigley on both films
- Director introduction for both films
- Video trailer for MURDER WEAPON
- Outtakes for DEADLY EMBRACE
- Reverse cover artwork
- English SDH Subtitles
- Runtime: 165 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 widescreen
- Region: All Regions
Cast: Jack Carter | Jan Michael Vincent | Karen Russell | Linnea Quigley | Lyle Waggoner | Michelle Bauer | Mike Jacobs Jr. | Mindi Miller
Directors: David DeCoteau
