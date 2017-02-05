Murder Weapon & Deadly Embrace Blu-ray + DVD Combo

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170206-62813-1

UPC: 814456020594

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Thriller

Studio: Vinegar Syndrome

Item Release Date: October 25, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The beautiful Linnea Quigley stars in two erotic thrillers from filmmaker David DeCoteau.

First, in MURDER WEAPON, two women, who have just been released from an asylum hold a party to reunite with their old boyfriends. Soon though a mysterious black clad killer begins murdering the boys in increasingly gruesome ways. Can the murderer be unmasked before it’s too late?

Then, in DEADLY EMBRACE, a lonely and under-sexed housewife hires a studly houseman, only to begin an affair with him. But when his actress girlfriend (Linnea Quigley) comes to visit, as well as her wealthy husband (Jan-Michael Vincent), things start happening that no one would have expected…

Never released theatrically, Vinegar Syndrome is proud to have restored these nudity and blood filled direct to video classics from their long lost 16mm camera negatives and bring them to Blu-ray for the first time.

Special Features

All extras on both disc formats

Region free Blu-ray and DVD combo pack

Scanned, restored and preserved in 2k from 16mm original camera negatives

Commentary track with director David DeCoteau and actress Linnea Quigley on both films

Director introduction for both films

Video trailer for MURDER WEAPON

Outtakes for DEADLY EMBRACE

Reverse cover artwork

English SDH Subtitles

Specifications

Runtime: 165 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 widescreen

Region: All Regions

Cast: Jack Carter | Jan Michael Vincent | Karen Russell | Linnea Quigley | Lyle Waggoner | Michelle Bauer | Mike Jacobs Jr. | Mindi Miller

Directors: David DeCoteau

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Exploitation | Mature | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space | Vinegar Syndrome