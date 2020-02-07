Share Page Support Us
Eclipse Comics Airboy First Issue Reborn! (July 1986) [12328]

$9.00

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80189-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Eclipse Comics
Original U.S. Release: July 15, 1986
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Eclipse Comics Airboy First Issue Reborn! (July 1986).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Chuck Dixon
Artists: Timothy Truman | Tom Yeates

