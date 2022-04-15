The Hollywood Reporter (April 22, 2011) Kenneth Branagh Chris Hemsworth Anthony Hopkins [T87]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (April 22, 2011) Summer Movie Special, Kenneth Branagh Marvel $150 Million Gamble, pressure of helming THOR, the biggest make-or-break movie of his Career, stars, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins. Sidney Lumet, 1924-2011, friends and families share their personal memories.
Drama on Terra Nova, what led fox to push pause on its hot show.
