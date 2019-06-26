Anomaly: The Rubicon Hardcover Edition (2017) [1931128]

$49.99
ISBN-10: 1936644142
ISBN-13: 9781936644148
Weight: 7.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: November 15, 2017
Details
In a post-Earth future, humanity is strewn across the galaxy, living in city-sized orbital platforms or on distant colony worlds. All aspects of society–economic, military, judicial, media –are controlled by a single entity: the Conglomerate. Wealth is the only measure of status and power, and the vast majority of it is held by a select few shareholders. For centuries, citizens of the Conglomerate have never known any other way of life, yet some still dream of justice and freedom.
In this sequel to the ground-breaking graphic novel ANOMALY, the survivors of a doomed exploratory mission will challenge the very system that sent them off to die. Captained by Jon, a veteran soldier seeking redemption from his past, and inspired by Samantha, a wealthy elite shareholder who yearns for a more just society, they are determined to expose the dark secrets that keep the Conglomerate in power.
They will take their stand at a place called the Rubicon.
The Rubicon is a planet-wide display of power, wealth and military might. A showy and decadent high-tech carnival where the latest killing machines are paraded before the public and where citizens are entertained by gruesome blood sports. It is the ultimate show of strength for a government that believes itself to be invulnerable.
Special Features
- The giant follow-up to the longest, original, full-color graphic novel ever published (Anomaly- Soon to be a live action film)
- 264 pages of lush, oversized, digital illustrations
- Stochastic printing & wide-gamut inks (the highest color fidelity available)
- Free companion app (iOS/Android) with industry award nominated Augmented Reality
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 264
- Size: 15 x 1 x 10 in
Authors: Brian Haberlin | Skip Brittenham
Artists: Geirrod Haberlin
