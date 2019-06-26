Share Page Support Us
GameDay Magazine New York Jets Vs. San Diego Chargers Edition (December 18, 1994) [1931122]

View larger

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190626-78287-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Sport
Item Release Date: December 18, 1994
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

GameDay Magazine New York Jets Vs. San Diego Chargers Edition (December 18, 1994). 75th Anniversary of the NFL. Giants Stadium distribution. Wide Receiver Rob Moore; Linebacker Mo Lewis.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Mo Lewis | Rob Moore
Publication: GameDay Magazine

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Sport

