A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)

- Cast: Alan Rickman | Alexander Godunov | Andreas Wisniewski | Bonnie Bedelia | Bruce Willis | Bruno Doyon | Clarence Gilyard Jr. | De'voreaux White | Hart Bochner | James Shigeta | John McTiernan | Paul Gleason | Reginald VelJohnson | William Atherton
- Directors: John McTiernan
- Subject Die Hard
- Authors Frank Tieri
- Characters John McClane
- Artists Mark Texeira
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: Insight Editions - Insight Comics
- Original Release Date: July 20, 1988
- Product Release Date: October 16, 2018
- Rating: R
The adventures of John McClane continue in this new explosive comic based on the Die Hard franchise!
Thirty years after the release of Die Hard, a retired John McClane is being pulled back into the game by a dangerous foe he never thought he’d face again—a psychotic serial killer with a theatrical taste for casting his victims in reproductions of Hollywood’s greatest and deadliest films! Faced with impossible choices and unimaginable odds, A Million Ways To Die Hard just may be the last case John McClane ever has.
With a suspenseful new story by industry veterans Frank Tieri and Mark Texeira, A Million Ways To Die Hard is packed with all the humor, action, and firepower that defined the Die Hard series and is sure to thrill fans everywhere.
Specifications
- Pages: 80
- Language: English
- Size: 8.5 x 0.5 x 11.25 in
