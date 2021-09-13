Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)

A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
View larger
A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
$19.99
$16.97
See Options

2 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210913-88759-1
UPC: 9781608879755
ISBN-10: 1608879755
ISBN-13: 9781608879755
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

The adventures of John McClane continue in this new explosive comic based on the Die Hard franchise!

Thirty years after the release of Die Hard, a retired John McClane is being pulled back into the game by a dangerous foe he never thought he’d face again—a psychotic serial killer with a theatrical taste for casting his victims in reproductions of Hollywood’s greatest and deadliest films! Faced with impossible choices and unimaginable odds, A Million Ways To Die Hard just may be the last case John McClane ever has.

With a suspenseful new story by industry veterans Frank Tieri and Mark Texeira, A Million Ways To Die Hard is packed with all the humor, action, and firepower that defined the Die Hard series and is sure to thrill fans everywhere.

Specifications

  • Pages: 80
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.5 x 0.5 x 11.25 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Hit and Run: Unrated / Dead Like Me: Life After Death 13×18 inch Double-Sided Movie Poster [I12]
Busting
BANDAI Japan Movie Monster Series: Space Godzilla 6 inch
Batman Forever Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Smallville Deluxe Edition Score from the Television Series – Music by Mark Snow (S 1-6) and Louis Febre (S 7-10)
Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie
Spirit Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times May 17, 2002) [A42]
Mixed Set of 4 Original Western and Adventure Movie Press Photo Lobby Cards [G11]
Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)
Eye Witness Unknown God 18 x 24 inch SIGNED Promotional Comic Poster [I96]
Hardcover BookSKU: 210913-88759-1
UPC: 9781608879755
ISBN-10: 1608879755
ISBN-13: 9781608879755
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New