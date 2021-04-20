James Garner in They Only Kill Their Masters (1972) Lobby Card Press Photo [G47]

View larger $16.99

$12.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210420-86633-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



James Garner in They Only Kill Their Masters (1972) Lobby Card Press Photo.

Item has wear and bends. The actor’s name is written on back. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items