The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

UPC: 786936785760
Part No: 100026
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2008
Item Release Date: December 2, 2008
Rating: PG
Details
The magical world of C.S. Lewis beloved fantasy comes to life once again in Prince Caspian, the second installment of The Chronicles Of Narnia series. Join Peter, Susan, Edmund, Lucy, the mighty and majestic Aslan, friendly new Narnian creatures and Prince Caspian as they lead the Narnians on a remarkable journey to restore peace and glory to their enchanted land. Continuing the adventure of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe with more magic and a brand-new hero, Prince Caspian is a triumph of imagination, courage, love, joy and humor your whole family will want to watch again and again.
Special Features
- Disc 1
- Exclusive to Blu-ray: Circle-Vision Interactive - Creating the Castle Raid
- BD Live
- Audio Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Actors
- Disc 2
- The Bloopers of Narnia
- Deleted Scenes
- Inside Narnia: The Adventure Returns
- Sets of Narnia: A Classic Comes to Life
- Big Movie Comes to a Small Town
- Previsualizing Narnia
- Talking Animals and Walking Trees: The Magical World of Narnia
- Secrets of the Duel
- Becoming Trumpkin
- Warwick Davis: The Man Behind Nikabrik
- Disc 3
- Disney File Digital Copy of the Film
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Region: A
- Runtime: 149
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: Dolby Digital
Cast: Ben Barnes | Georgie Henley | Skandar Keynes | William Moseley
Directors: Andrew Adamson
Project Name: The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
