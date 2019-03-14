Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 3-Disc Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover
View larger

$19.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190314-77493-1
UPC: 786936785760
Part No: 100026
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 16, 2008
Item Release Date: December 2, 2008
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The magical world of C.S. Lewis beloved fantasy comes to life once again in Prince Caspian, the second installment of The Chronicles Of Narnia series. Join Peter, Susan, Edmund, Lucy, the mighty and majestic Aslan, friendly new Narnian creatures and Prince Caspian as they lead the Narnians on a remarkable journey to restore peace and glory to their enchanted land. Continuing the adventure of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe with more magic and a brand-new hero, Prince Caspian is a triumph of imagination, courage, love, joy and humor your whole family will want to watch again and again.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • Exclusive to Blu-ray: Circle-Vision Interactive - Creating the Castle Raid
  • BD Live
  • Audio Commentary with Director Andrew Adamson and Actors
  • Disc 2
  • The Bloopers of Narnia
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Inside Narnia: The Adventure Returns
  • Sets of Narnia: A Classic Comes to Life
  • Big Movie Comes to a Small Town
  • Previsualizing Narnia
  • Talking Animals and Walking Trees: The Magical World of Narnia
  • Secrets of the Duel
  • Becoming Trumpkin
  • Warwick Davis: The Man Behind Nikabrik
  • Disc 3
  • Disney File Digital Copy of the Film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 149
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: Ben Barnes | Georgie Henley | Skandar Keynes | William Moseley
Directors: Andrew Adamson
Project Name: The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Related Items

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Car First Order Stormtrooper Executioner
Star Wars Droids Group Shot 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
The Bourne Identity Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell
The Book of Alien: Augmented Reality Survival Manual Hardcover Edition
The Battle of the Chumpions Deadpool Kills Marvel’s Deadpool 22 x 34 Inch Poster
Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack
The Expendables 24 x 36 Inch Skull and Guns Movie Poster
Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire (2003)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Digital | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Walt Disney Pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *