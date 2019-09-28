Share Page Support Us
The New Mutants #31 VF/NM Bill Sienkiewicz cover art

The New Mutants #31 VF/NM Bill Sienkiewicz cover art
$4.99

$2.57


1 in stock


comicSKU: 190928-79096-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Details

The New Mutants #31 VF/NM Bill Sienkiewicz cover art.

The item is in very good condition with slight bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Artists: Bill Sienkiewicz

