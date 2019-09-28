Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (May 1979) Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe

Playboy Magazine (May 1979) Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
View larger

$12.00

$7.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190928-79098-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Romance
Item Release Date: May 1, 1979


Details

Playboy Magazine (May 1979) Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Marilyn Monroe

