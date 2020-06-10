Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (September 1968) Stanley Kubrick, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. [1181]

Playboy Magazine (September 1968) Stanley Kubrick, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. [1181]
View larger

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine (September 1968) Stanley Kubrick, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Nat Hentoff, J. Paul Getty, Richard Armour. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: J. Paul Getty | Kurt Vonnegut Jr | Nat Hentoff | Richard Armour | Stanley Kubrick

