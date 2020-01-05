Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 4, April 1969) Brigette Bardot, Vanessa Redgrave [1167]

$17.99
$12.97
magSKU: 200104-79973-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Allen Ginsberg | Brigette Bardot | Vanessa Redgrave items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 4, April 1969).
Features Include:
- Revealing Pictorials on Brigette Bardot and Vanessa Redgrave
- Vladimir Nabokov’s Sexiest New Work Since “Lolita”
- The Swingers – The Big Boom in Group Sex
- Allen Ginsberg Interview
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Allen Ginsberg | Brigette Bardot | Vanessa Redgrave | Vladimir Nabokov
Related Items
Categories
Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature