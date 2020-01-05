Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 4, April 1969) Brigette Bardot, Vanessa Redgrave [1167]

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 4, April 1969) Brigette Bardot, Vanessa Redgrave [1167]
View larger

$17.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79973-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Allen Ginsberg | Brigette Bardot | Vanessa Redgrave  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 4, April 1969).

Features Include:

  • Revealing Pictorials on Brigette Bardot and Vanessa Redgrave
  • Vladimir Nabokov’s Sexiest New Work Since “Lolita”
  • The Swingers – The Big Boom in Group Sex
  • Allen Ginsberg Interview

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Allen Ginsberg | Brigette Bardot | Vanessa Redgrave | Vladimir Nabokov

Related Items

Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY71]
Grindhouse – Death Proof Planet Terror 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 11 with Planet of the Apes Poster Insert (June 14, 1972)
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 12, No. 10, October 1965) [1146]
H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-Animator Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray – Arrow Video
Nightmare Sisters Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Madman Combo Set
Fox Magazine (February 1996) Kascha [86025]
Machete Robert De Niro as Senator McLaughlin 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *