Playboy Magazine (July 1971) John Cassavetes [1180]

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200610-80917-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: John Cassavetes items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Exploitation | Mature

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (July 1971) John Cassavetes. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: Playboy Magazine

Subject: John Cassavetes

Related Items

Categories

Exploitation | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature