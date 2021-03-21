View larger $14.99

SKU: 210321-85853-1

UPC: 760137473183

Part No: SEV4731BR

Weight: 0.07 lbs

SKU: 210321-85853-2

UPC: 760137474692

Part No: SEV4746DV

Weight: 0.07 lbs

From infamous producer Harry Novak – whose Box Office International Pictures brought the world such classics as AXE, MANTIS IN LACE and WHAM BAM THANK YOU, SPACEMAN – comes the still-startling sickie about a pair of L.A.P.D. detectives hunting a transvestite psychopath through a polyester jungle of massage parlor perverts, suburban sex fiends, violence-crazed cops and “one of the worst examples of cross-dressing ever filmed” (Digitally Obsessed). Joshua Bryant (ENTER THE DEVIL), Sandy Carey (DRIVE-IN MASSACRE), Linda York (CHAIN GANG WOMEN) and Sharon Kelly (aka ’80s adult film superstar Colleen Brennan) star in this “garish display of rampant depravity” (Pulp International) directed by Carl Monson (PLEASE DON’T EAT MY MOTHER!), now scanned uncut in 2K from the original negative and throbbing with Special Features.

Special Features

Blu-ray Edition Special Features

The Peeper – Two Sexy Shorts Produced From A SCREAM IN THE STREETS Outtakes

Trailer

DVD Edition Special Features

Trailer

More on A Scream in the Streets

For fans of The Sinful Dwarf, She Killed In Ecstasy

The worldwide blu-ray premiere

2K remaster scanned from the original camera negative

Producer Harry Novak's most notorious production

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: Blu-ray - A,B,C / DVD - 0

Runtime: 90 min

Language: English

