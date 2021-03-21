Share Page Support Us
A Scream In The Streets

A Scream In The Streets
View larger
$14.99
From: $12.90
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210321-85853-1
UPC: 760137473183
Part No: SEV4731BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

2 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210321-85853-2
UPC: 760137474692
Part No: SEV4746DV
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

From infamous producer Harry Novak – whose Box Office International Pictures brought the world such classics as AXE, MANTIS IN LACE and WHAM BAM THANK YOU, SPACEMAN – comes the still-startling sickie about a pair of L.A.P.D. detectives hunting a transvestite psychopath through a polyester jungle of massage parlor perverts, suburban sex fiends, violence-crazed cops and “one of the worst examples of cross-dressing ever filmed” (Digitally Obsessed). Joshua Bryant (ENTER THE DEVIL), Sandy Carey (DRIVE-IN MASSACRE), Linda York (CHAIN GANG WOMEN) and Sharon Kelly (aka ’80s adult film superstar Colleen Brennan) star in this “garish display of rampant depravity” (Pulp International) directed by Carl Monson (PLEASE DON’T EAT MY MOTHER!), now scanned uncut in 2K from the original negative and throbbing with Special Features.

Special Features

  • Blu-ray Edition Special Features
  • The Peeper – Two Sexy Shorts Produced From A SCREAM IN THE STREETS Outtakes
  • Trailer
  • DVD Edition Special Features
  • Trailer

More on A Scream in the Streets

  • For fans of The Sinful Dwarf, She Killed In Ecstasy
  • The worldwide blu-ray premiere
  • 2K remaster scanned from the original camera negative
  • Producer Harry Novak's most notorious production

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: Blu-ray - A,B,C / DVD - 0
  • Runtime: 90 min
  • Language: English
