Tintorera: Tiger Shark Blu-ray with Limited Edition Slipcover



From cult filmmaker René Cardona Jr. (Survive!, Guyana-Cult of the Damned, Treasure of the Amazon), enter the world of a trio of beautiful young people, the hot sexy beaches of Mexico… and a giant, hungry Tiger Shark known as Tintorera! When two handsome shark hunters, Steven (Hugo Stiglitz; Nightmare City, Survive!, Counterforce), Miguel (Andrés Garcia; Day of the Assassin, The Bermuda Triangle) hook up with Gabriella (Susan George; Straw Dogs, Dirty Mary Crazy Larry, The House Where Evil Dwells), everything seems to be paradise until Tintorera strikes, eating the beachgoers and endangering the lives of the trio. One of the hunters decides to avenge his friend and take on the Tintorera one on one, and it becomes a brutal battle between man and beast.

Co-starring Fiona Lewis (The Fury, Lisztomania, Drum), Jennifer Ashley (The Pom Pom Girls, Terror Circus, Guyana-Cult of the Damned) and Priscilla Barnes (TV’s Three’s Company, Texas Detour, Seniors). Now watch this exciting shark attack thriller in HD!

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Troy Howarth and Rod Barnett
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Limited Edition Slipcover
  • Reversible Sleeve Art

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 87 min
  • Audio: DTS 2.0 Mono
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: A
