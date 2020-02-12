Share Page Support Us
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Green Hologram Card Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) Action Figure (1997) [1219]

View larger

$11.99

$8.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200212-80392-1
UPC: 076281695785
Part No: 69578
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Green Hologram Card Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) Action Figure (1997). Chewbacca with Bowcaster and Heavy Blaster Rifle.

This item is new but there a few bends in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic


Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

