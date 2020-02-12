Star Wars: The Power of the Force Green Hologram Card Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) Action Figure (1997) [1219]

View larger $11.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200212-80392-1

UPC: 076281695785

Part No: 69578

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Kenner

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Green Hologram Card Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) Action Figure (1997). Chewbacca with Bowcaster and Heavy Blaster Rifle.

This item is new but there a few bends in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

Material: Plastic



Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Kenner | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures