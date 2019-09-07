Night of the Demons Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

View larger $26.99 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1988

It's Halloween night and Angela is throwing a party … but this is no ordinary Halloween party. Everybody's headed to Hull House, a deserted funeral home, formerly the home of a mass murderer. But when the partygoers decide to have a séance, they awaken something evil … and these party crashers have a thirst for blood. Now it's a battle to survive the night in Hull House.

William Gallo (Crash), Amelia Kinkade, Cathy Podewell (Dallas), Jill Terashita (Sleepaway Camp III) and Screen Queen Linnea Quigley star in this '80s splatter-fest directed by Kevin S. Tenney (Witchboard).

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative (Uncut Version)

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Kevin Tenney, Actors Linnea Quigley And Philip Tanzini, And Casting Director Tedra Gabriel

Audio Commentary With Director Kevin S. Tenney, Executive Producer Walter Josten And Producer Jeff Geoffray

Audio Commentary With Kevin S. Tenney, Special Make-Up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, And Actors Cathy Podewell, Billy Gallo And Hal Havins

"You're Invited: The Making Of Night Of The Demons"

Interview With Actress Amelia Kinkade

"Allison Barron's Demon Memories"

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Video Trailer

Still Galleries

Promo Reel

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 90

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Allison Barron | Alvin Alexis | Hal Havins

Directors: Kevin Tenney

Project Name: Night of the Demons

