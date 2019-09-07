Night of the Demons Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

$26.99
$22.97
UPC: 826663190786
Part No: SF19078
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1988
Item Release Date: October 23, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
It’s Halloween night and Angela is throwing a party … but this is no ordinary Halloween party. Everybody’s headed to Hull House, a deserted funeral home, formerly the home of a mass murderer. But when the partygoers decide to have a séance, they awaken something evil … and these party crashers have a thirst for blood. Now it’s a battle to survive the night in Hull House.
William Gallo (Crash), Amelia Kinkade, Cathy Podewell (Dallas), Jill Terashita (Sleepaway Camp III) and Screen Queen Linnea Quigley star in this ’80s splatter-fest directed by Kevin S. Tenney (Witchboard).
Special Features
- NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative (Uncut Version)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Director Kevin Tenney, Actors Linnea Quigley And Philip Tanzini, And Casting Director Tedra Gabriel
- Audio Commentary With Director Kevin S. Tenney, Executive Producer Walter Josten And Producer Jeff Geoffray
- Audio Commentary With Kevin S. Tenney, Special Make-Up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, And Actors Cathy Podewell, Billy Gallo And Hal Havins
- "You're Invited: The Making Of Night Of The Demons"
- Interview With Actress Amelia Kinkade
- "Allison Barron's Demon Memories"
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Video Trailer
- Still Galleries
- Promo Reel
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 90
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Allison Barron | Alvin Alexis | Hal Havins
Directors: Kevin Tenney
Project Name: Night of the Demons
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Zombie Films