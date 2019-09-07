Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Night of the Demons Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

Night of the Demons Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
View larger

$26.99

$22.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 190907-78875-1
UPC: 826663190786
Part No: SF19078
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: October 14, 1988
Item Release Date: October 23, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

It’s Halloween night and Angela is throwing a party … but this is no ordinary Halloween party. Everybody’s headed to Hull House, a deserted funeral home, formerly the home of a mass murderer. But when the partygoers decide to have a séance, they awaken something evil … and these party crashers have a thirst for blood. Now it’s a battle to survive the night in Hull House.

William Gallo (Crash), Amelia Kinkade, Cathy Podewell (Dallas), Jill Terashita (Sleepaway Camp III) and Screen Queen Linnea Quigley star in this ’80s splatter-fest directed by Kevin S. Tenney (Witchboard).

Special Features

  • NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative (Uncut Version)
  • NEW Audio Commentary With Director Kevin Tenney, Actors Linnea Quigley And Philip Tanzini, And Casting Director Tedra Gabriel
  • Audio Commentary With Director Kevin S. Tenney, Executive Producer Walter Josten And Producer Jeff Geoffray
  • Audio Commentary With Kevin S. Tenney, Special Make-Up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, And Actors Cathy Podewell, Billy Gallo And Hal Havins
  • "You're Invited: The Making Of Night Of The Demons"
  • Interview With Actress Amelia Kinkade
  • "Allison Barron's Demon Memories"
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Video Trailer
  • Still Galleries
  • Promo Reel

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 90
  • Region: A
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Allison Barron | Alvin Alexis | Hal Havins
Directors: Kevin Tenney
Project Name: Night of the Demons

Related Items

Gamera 4-Movie Collection: Volume 1 – Gamera: The Giant Monster, Gamera vs. Barugon, Gamera vs. Gyaos, Gamera vs. Viras
8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition
Jurassic Park Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed and Conducted by John Williams
Ridley Scott’s Alien 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Sicilian Clan (a.k.a. Le Clan Des Siciliens)
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket
The Thomas Crown Affair: Music from the MGM Motion Picture – Bill Conti
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]
Ruby Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition
Colossus: The Forbin Project Special Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *