Pino Donaggio Body Double Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition

Presenting the Body Double Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pino Donaggio. Body Double is a 1984 American neo-noir erotic thriller film directed, co-written, and produced by Brian De Palma (Carrie, Scarface, Phantom of the Paradise). It stars Craig Wasson, Gregg Henry, Melanie Griffith, and Deborah Shelton. The film is a direct homage to the 1950s films of Alfred Hitchcock taking on plot lines and themes such as voyeurism and obsession.

The film tells the story of a struggling actor, Jake Scully, who is offered a gig house-sitting in the Hollywood Hills. While peering through the beautiful home’s telescope one night, he spies on a gorgeous woman dancing in her window. But, when Scully witnesses the woman’s murder, it leads him through an underworld of the adult entertainment industry on a search for answers, with porn actress Holly Body as his guide.

After fighting censorship boards over the rating of his film Scarface – initially rated X and having to battle to make it R – Brian De Palma resolved to make Body Double as a pushback. At the time he said, “If this one doesn’t get an X, nothing I ever do is going to. This is going to be the most erotic and surprising and thrilling movie I know how to make… I’m going to give them everything they hate and more of it than they’ve ever seen. They think Scarface was violent? They think my other movies were erotic? Wait until they see Body Double.”

The film’s memorable soundtrack by legendary composer Pino Donaggio (Carrie, Tourist Trap, The Howling, Don’t Look Now) features memorable and influential cues including the standout track “Telescope”. The dynamic soundtrack music also features striking and exciting orchestral cues that are a throwback to classic Hollywood thrillers coupled with synth driven, electronic dance cues which complement the excessive 1980’s neon-washed porn industry in which the film is set.

The complete Body Double film music soundtrack by Pino Donaggio is presented for the first time on vinyl as a deluxe double LP featuring 150 gram Body Double red and blue colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with film laminate gloss finish, an 11”x11” insert, and artwork by Robert Sammelin. The cover features the film’s classic 1984 original poster art restored.

Features

The Complete Film Music by Pino Donaggio

150 Gram Red and Blue Colored Vinyl

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Film Laminate Gloss Coating

11×11 inch Insert

Artwork by Robert Sammelin

Directed by Brian De Palma, Body Double stars Craig Wasson, Melanie Griffith, Gregg Henry, Deborah Shelton, Guy Boyd, Dennis Franz, David Haskell, Rebecca Stanley, Al Israel, Douglas Warhit, B.J. Jones, Russ Marin, Lane Davies, Barbara Crampton, Larry Flash Jenkins, Monte Landis, Linda Shaw, Mindi Miller and Denise Loveday.

Playlist

Side A

Vampire Ceremony

It’s A Chance / Main Title

Bad Girl / Loneliness

Childhood Memories

I Was Looking For You

Bar Meet

Side B

Telescope

The Driveway

The Rodeo Collection

The Elevator Claustrophobia

Rendezvous / Purse Grab / Tunnel Claustrophobia

Side C

Reckless Love

The Big Drill

Remembering Gloria

Pleasure Road

Peach Flower

Side D

Detective McClane, Please!

At Night On Mulholland Drive / A Grave For Holly

Terror In The Grave

Phobia Release / The Fake Movie Bat

Body Double End Titles

Body Double – Trailer