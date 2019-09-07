Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray
View larger

$26.99

$21.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 190907-78877-1
UPC: 826663184112
Part No: SF18411
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: John Carpenter  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 1976
Item Release Date: March 27, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Isolated inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station, a group of police officers and convicts cut off from the city must join forces to defend themselves against the gang called Street Thunder, who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct.

From John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing and Prince Of Darkness), Assault On Precinct 13 combines the elements of a classic western and a modern thriller to create a riveting cult classic.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with writer/director John Carpenter
  • Audio Commentary By Art Director/Sound Effects Designer Tommy Lee Wallace
  • Vintage Interview With John Carpenter And Actor Austin Stoker
  • "Bishop Under Siege" – An Interview With Austin Stoker
  • "The Sassy One" – An Interview With Actress Nancy Loomis
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Radio Spots
  • Still Gallery
  • Isolated Music Score

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 91
  • Audio: DTS Master Audio 5.1, Mono
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen (2.35:1)

Cast: Austin Stoker | Charles Cyphers | Darwin Joston | John J. Fox | Laurie Zimmer | Marc Ross | Martin West | Nancy Kyes | Peter Bruni | Tony Burton
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: Assault On Precinct 13

Related Items

Never Say Never Again Original Soundtrack Recording – Music by Michel Legrand
H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Audition Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
The Big Lebowski – One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Raijin Comics Issue 0 – Authentic Japanese Manga – City Hunter
Double Impact Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Birth Movies Death Special Edition Planet of the Apes Magazine Issue
Vanity Fair Magazine (June 2015) Star Wars Exclusive First Look Photos by Annie Leibovitz
Deep Throat Part II Collection Special Edition Blu-ray
Seed of Chucky Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Pino Donaggio

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *