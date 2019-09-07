John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

$26.99
$21.97
UPC: 826663184112
Part No: SF18411
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: John Carpenter items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Thrillers
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 1976
Item Release Date: March 27, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Isolated inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station, a group of police officers and convicts cut off from the city must join forces to defend themselves against the gang called Street Thunder, who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct.
From John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing and Prince Of Darkness), Assault On Precinct 13 combines the elements of a classic western and a modern thriller to create a riveting cult classic.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with writer/director John Carpenter
- Audio Commentary By Art Director/Sound Effects Designer Tommy Lee Wallace
- Vintage Interview With John Carpenter And Actor Austin Stoker
- "Bishop Under Siege" – An Interview With Austin Stoker
- "The Sassy One" – An Interview With Actress Nancy Loomis
- Theatrical Trailer
- Radio Spots
- Still Gallery
- Isolated Music Score
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 91
- Audio: DTS Master Audio 5.1, Mono
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen (2.35:1)
Cast: Austin Stoker | Charles Cyphers | Darwin Joston | John J. Fox | Laurie Zimmer | Marc Ross | Martin West | Nancy Kyes | Peter Bruni | Tony Burton
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: Assault On Precinct 13
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space