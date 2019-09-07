John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

View larger $26.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: November 5, 1976

Item Release Date: March 27, 2018

Rating: R

Isolated inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station, a group of police officers and convicts cut off from the city must join forces to defend themselves against the gang called Street Thunder, who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct.

From John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing and Prince Of Darkness), Assault On Precinct 13 combines the elements of a classic western and a modern thriller to create a riveting cult classic.

Audio Commentary with writer/director John Carpenter

Audio Commentary By Art Director/Sound Effects Designer Tommy Lee Wallace

Vintage Interview With John Carpenter And Actor Austin Stoker

"Bishop Under Siege" – An Interview With Austin Stoker

"The Sassy One" – An Interview With Actress Nancy Loomis

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spots

Still Gallery

Isolated Music Score

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 91

Audio: DTS Master Audio 5.1, Mono

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen (2.35:1)

Cast: Austin Stoker | Charles Cyphers | Darwin Joston | John J. Fox | Laurie Zimmer | Marc Ross | Martin West | Nancy Kyes | Peter Bruni | Tony Burton

Directors: John Carpenter

Project Name: Assault On Precinct 13

