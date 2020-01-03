Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 5, May 1970) [1152]

magSKU: 200103-79945-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Details

Features Include:

  • Fiery Feminists
  • Fellini’s Satyricon
  • Exclusive Interview with William F. Buckley Jr.
  • Senator Vance Hartke: For a Peace Department

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Vance Hartke | William F. Buckley Jr.

