Sex and Horror: The Art of Fernando Carcupino Paperback Edition

View larger
$36.99

$27.70


3 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 201218-83961-1
ISBN-10: 1912740036
ISBN-13: 9781912740031
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Exploitation | Fantasy | Mature
Studio: Korero Press
Item Release Date: May 1, 2020
Details

A close look at the “fumetti sexy” comics and pinups work of an acclaimed Italian artist Fernando Carcupino.

This is the third volume in the Sex and Horror series, which celebrates the publishing craze known as “fumetti sexy:” Italian adult comics and cartoons with a unique take on such genres as horror, crime, fantasy, history, and fairy tales. Their huge success in the 1960s and ’70s was due in part to their uninhibited mix of twisted humor, gory violence, and up-front eroticism, but the element that makes them so collectable today is their technicolor cover illustrations, rendered by classically trained painters. This book focuses on the work of Fernando Carcupino, famed not just for his comic work but his pinups, as well.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.75 X 10.25 in
  • Pages: 192
  • Language: English


Artists: Fernando Carcupino

