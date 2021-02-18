Shogun’s Joy of Turture Special Blu-ray Edition

View larger $39.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 210218-85205-1

UPC: 760137338581

Part No: AV259

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Drama | Exploitation | Horror | Sexploitation | Thrillers

Studios: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: September 28, 1968

Item Release Date: February 23, 2021

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the Debauched Mind of Exploitation Legend Teruo Ishii, an Anthology of Taboo Delights and Horrors!

From the outrageous imagination of cult director Teruo Ishii (Orgies of Edo, Horrors of Malformed Men) comes this infamous omnibus of three shocking tales of crime and punishment based on true-life documented cases set during the reign of the Tokugawa shogunate. The first tale sees the beautiful Mitsu (Masumi Tachibana) going to horrifying lengths to tend to her older brother Shinzō (Teruo Yoshida), a carpenter injured in a work accident, but the law catches up on them and metes out a terrifying retribution after they violate the ultimate taboo.

In the second, unfettered passions in a Buddhist nunnery are not allowed to go unpunished after abbess Reihō (Yukie Kagawa) and her attendant Rintoku (Naomi Shiraishi) encounter a virile young monk from a neighboring temple.

In the closing segment, a sadistic torturer (Fumio Watanabe) attempts to show a tattoo artist (Asao Koike) how to depict convincing expressions of faces of pain in his work by allowing him to sketch a selection of Europeans as they are tortured for entering Japan with the aim of spreading Christianity. Ishii’s notorious portmanteau of Edo-era excess signaled a change in direction for a director until then regarded for his crime and yakuza films, setting the ball rolling on the run of grotesque historical anthologies for which he is now best remembered. Vehemently denounced by the critics of the day, Shogun’s Joy of Torture set a new benchmark for the depiction of sex, sadism and depravity in Japanese exploitation, with Ishii staging his elaborate torture methods with an unmatched verve and inventiveness.

Special Features

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Audio commentary by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes

Teruo Ishii: Erotic-Grotesque Maestro – an exclusively newly filmed interview with the author Patrick Macias

Bind, Torture, Thrill – author and critic Jasper Sharp discusses the history of torture in Japanese exploitation cinema

Original trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacob Phillips

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by Mark Schilling

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 85 min

Region: A

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Audio: Original uncompressed mono PCM audio

Cast: Fumio Watanabe | Masumi Tachibana | Teruo Yoshida

Directors: Teruo Ishii

Project Name: Shogun's Joy of Turture

Categories

Blu-ray | Movies & TV