Bride of Re-Animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition

View larger $56.99 $48.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 210218-85184-1

UPC: 728028484052

Part No: WW058

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Brian Yuzna | Jeffrey Combs items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels

Studios: Waxwork

Original U.S. Release: July 8, 1990

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork Records is proud to present BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band! Bride Of Re-Animator is the 1990 sequel to the 1985 classic B-Movie Horror fan favorite, H.P. LOVECRAFT’S RE-ANIMATOR. Reprising their roles as Dr. Herbert West and Dr. Dan Cain, Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott play two doctors that experiment on body parts to re-animate dead tissue. Further descending into madness, the obsessive Dr. West is determined to re-animate an entire corpse pieced together from various body parts, including the heart of Dr. Cain’s deceased fiancée, Meg. Out of control zombies, severed heads, and buckets of blood round out this freak show, party horror flick.

The soundtrack by Richard Band is the perfect companion to Waxwork’s 2013 debut soundtrack release of H.P. Lovecraft’s Re-Animator. Featuring Band’s signature synth and orchestral melding and creepy, yet whimsical scoring style, Bride Of Re-Animator spans two 180 gram “Re-Agent” colored LP’s housed within deluxe packaging and featuring all new art by prominent French fine artist, Jérémy Pailler!

Special Features

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band

Artwork by Jeremy Pallier

First Time Ever on Vinyl

Deluxe Packaging

Specifications

Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bruce Abbott | Claude Earl Jones | David Gale | Jeffrey Combs | Kathleen Kinmont | Mel Stewart

Directors: Brian Yuzna

Project Name: Bride Of Re-Animator

Composers: Jeremy Pallier

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl