Bride of Re-Animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition

Bride of Re-Animator Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Deluxe Colored Vinyl Edition
$56.99

$48.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 210218-85184-1
UPC: 728028484052
Part No: WW058
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Sequels
Studios: Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: July 8, 1990
Details

Waxwork Records is proud to present BRIDE OF RE-ANIMATOR Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band! Bride Of Re-Animator is the 1990 sequel to the 1985 classic B-Movie Horror fan favorite, H.P. LOVECRAFT’S RE-ANIMATOR. Reprising their roles as Dr. Herbert West and Dr. Dan Cain, Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott play two doctors that experiment on body parts to re-animate dead tissue. Further descending into madness, the obsessive Dr. West is determined to re-animate an entire corpse pieced together from various body parts, including the heart of Dr. Cain’s deceased fiancée, Meg. Out of control zombies, severed heads, and buckets of blood round out this freak show, party horror flick.

The soundtrack by Richard Band is the perfect companion to Waxwork’s 2013 debut soundtrack release of H.P. Lovecraft’s Re-Animator. Featuring Band’s signature synth and orchestral melding and creepy, yet whimsical scoring style, Bride Of Re-Animator spans two 180 gram “Re-Agent” colored LP’s housed within deluxe packaging and featuring all new art by prominent French fine artist, Jérémy Pailler!

Special Features

  • Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Richard Band
  • Artwork by Jeremy Pallier
  • First Time Ever on Vinyl
  • Deluxe Packaging

Specifications

  • Material: 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bruce Abbott | Claude Earl Jones | David Gale | Jeffrey Combs | Kathleen Kinmont | Mel Stewart
Directors: Brian Yuzna
Project Name: Bride Of Re-Animator
Composers: Jeremy Pallier

