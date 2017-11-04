Twitter
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

CDSKU: 171104-68138-1
UPC: 075021329324
Part No: 3293
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

The Howard Deutch-directed, John Hughes-written Pretty in Pink centers on a poor girl who must choose between the affections of her doting childhood sweetheart (Jon Cryer) and a rich but sensitive playboy (Andrew McCarthy).

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 96

Cast: Andrew Dice Clay | Andrew McCarthy | Annie Potts | Gina Gershon | Harry Dean Stanton | James Spader | Jim Haynie | Jon Cryer | Margaret Colin | Molly Ringwald
Directors: Howard Deutch
Authors: John Hughes
Project Name: Pretty in Pink

