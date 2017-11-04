Pretty in Pink Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$10.95
Details
The Howard Deutch-directed, John Hughes-written Pretty in Pink centers on a poor girl who must choose between the affections of her doting childhood sweetheart (Jon Cryer) and a rich but sensitive playboy (Andrew McCarthy).
Playlists
- If You Leave by: Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
- Left of Center by: Suzanne Vega
- Get To Know Ya by: Jesse Johnson
- Do Wot You Do by: INXS
- Pretty In Pink by: The Psychedelic Furs
- Round, Round by: Belouis Some
- Wouldn't It Be Good by: Danny Hutton Hitters
- Bring On The Dancing Horses by: Echo & The Bunnymen
- Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want by: The Smiths
- Shell-Shock by: New Order
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 96
Cast: Andrew Dice Clay | Andrew McCarthy | Annie Potts | Gina Gershon | Harry Dean Stanton | James Spader | Jim Haynie | Jon Cryer | Margaret Colin | Molly Ringwald
Directors: Howard Deutch
Authors: John Hughes
Project Name: Pretty in Pink
