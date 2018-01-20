Twitter
RARE Sci-Fi Comedy Paul Promotional Sunglasses

$12.99

$6.95


1 in stock


GlassesSKU: 180121-69916-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: March 18, 2011
Rating: R


Details

In the Greg Mottola sci-fi comedy Paul, two English comic book geeks traveling across the U.S. encounter an alien outside Area 51. This pair of odd-shaped plastic sunglasses were created as promotional items for the movie and distributed at Comic-Con in 2010. The glasses are in the shape of alien “Paul’s” eyes and have the logo of the film inscribed on the sides.

The sunglasses are in great shape and have never been worn. They come in a resealable plastic bag.

Cast: David Koechner | Jason Bateman | Jeffrey Tambor | Mia Stallard | Nick Frost | Seth Rogen | Sigourney Weaver | Simon Pegg
Directors: Greg Mottola
Subject: Paul



Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Universal

