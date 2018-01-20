Twitter
Daybreakers DVD with Slipcover (2010) – New Sealed

$10.99

$6.99


1 in stock


Details

Two-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke plays Edward Dalton, a researcher in the year 2019, in which an unknown plague has transformed the world’s population into vampires. As the human population nears extinction, vampires must capture and farm every remaining human, or find a blood substitute before time runs out. However, a covert group of vampires makes a remarkable discovery, one which has the power to save the human race.

The item is brand new and still sealed. The slipcover has slight signs of wear, with a few bends and creases.

Special Features

  • Making of Daybreakers Featurette
  • Commentary with co-directors Peter and Michael Spierig and creature designer Steve Boyle
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Poster Art Gallery

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Runtime: 98
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital Ex

Cast: Ben Siemer | Christopher Kirby | Damien Garvey | Ethan Hawke | Isabel Lucas | Jay Laga'aia | Michael Dorman | Sam Neill | Vince Colosimo
Directors: Michael Spierig | Peter Spierig
Project Name: Daybreakers

