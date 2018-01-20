Daybreakers DVD with Slipcover (2010) – New Sealed

$10.99
UPC: 031398122258
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Vampire Films
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: January 8, 2010
Item Release Date: May 11, 2010
Rating: R
Details
Two-time Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke plays Edward Dalton, a researcher in the year 2019, in which an unknown plague has transformed the world’s population into vampires. As the human population nears extinction, vampires must capture and farm every remaining human, or find a blood substitute before time runs out. However, a covert group of vampires makes a remarkable discovery, one which has the power to save the human race.
The item is brand new and still sealed. The slipcover has slight signs of wear, with a few bends and creases.
Special Features
- Making of Daybreakers Featurette
- Commentary with co-directors Peter and Michael Spierig and creature designer Steve Boyle
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster Art Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Runtime: 98
- Region: 1
- Audio: Dolby Digital Ex
Cast: Ben Siemer | Christopher Kirby | Damien Garvey | Ethan Hawke | Isabel Lucas | Jay Laga'aia | Michael Dorman | Sam Neill | Vince Colosimo
Directors: Michael Spierig | Peter Spierig
Project Name: Daybreakers
