Venom: Let There Be Carnage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Red Vinyl Edition

View larger $41.41

$36.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 220428-100887

UPC: 8719262021655

Part No: MOVATM338

Weight: 1.7 lbs

Condition: New



Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a highly anticipated 2021 superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom. It is intended to be the second film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to Venom (2018). The film is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

Marco Beltrami is an American composer and conductor of film and television scores. Notable works include the Scream series, Resident Evil, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and The Wolverine. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards for 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Hurt Locker (2008), and a Golden Globe Award for A Quiet Place (2018). He won a Satellite Award for Soul Surfer (2011).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available as a limited edition of 5000 copies on translucent red vinyl. The heavyweight gatefold jacket has a deluxe soft-touch finish, an embossing and liner notes by director Andy Serkis. The package also contains an insert.

Special Features

Deluxe gatefold sleeve with soft touch finish and embossing

PVC protective sleeve

Includes insert hypesticker

Score by Marco Beltrami (The Hurt Locker, Fee Solo, Ford v Ferrari)

Brand new 2021 Marvel blockbuster movie feat. Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson

Limited edition of 5000 individually numbered copies on translucent red vinyl

Playlists

Side A

St. Estes Reform School (Vinyl Version)

Eddie Draws

Lucky Slaughterhouse

Postcard From The Edge

No Touching!

Lethal Rejection

Carnage Unleashed

The Great Escape

He Did Not Taste Good

Side B

Turn On The Charm

Unholy Matrimony Pt. 1

Unholy Matrimony Pt. 2

Venom And Blues

Venom's Suite Tooth

Brock and Roll

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 180 gram red audiophile vinyl

Related Items