Venom: Let There Be Carnage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Red Vinyl Edition

View larger
$41.41
$36.97
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220428-100887
UPC: 8719262021655
Part No: MOVATM338
Weight: 1.7 lbs
Condition: New

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a highly anticipated 2021 superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom. It is intended to be the second film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to Venom (2018). The film is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

Marco Beltrami is an American composer and conductor of film and television scores. Notable works include the Scream series, Resident Evil, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and The Wolverine. He has been nominated for two Academy Awards for 3:10 to Yuma (2007) and The Hurt Locker (2008), and a Golden Globe Award for A Quiet Place (2018). He won a Satellite Award for Soul Surfer (2011).

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available as a limited edition of 5000 copies on translucent red vinyl. The heavyweight gatefold jacket has a deluxe soft-touch finish, an embossing and liner notes by director Andy Serkis. The package also contains an insert.

Special Features

  • Deluxe gatefold sleeve with soft touch finish and embossing
  • PVC protective sleeve
  • Includes insert hypesticker
  • Score by Marco Beltrami (The Hurt Locker, Fee Solo, Ford v Ferrari)
  • Brand new 2021 Marvel blockbuster movie feat. Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson
  • Limited edition of 5000 individually numbered copies on translucent red vinyl

Playlists

  • Side A
  • St. Estes Reform School (Vinyl Version)
  • Eddie Draws
  • Lucky Slaughterhouse
  • Postcard From The Edge
  • No Touching!
  • Lethal Rejection
  • Carnage Unleashed
  • The Great Escape
  • He Did Not Taste Good
  • Side B
  • Turn On The Charm
  • Unholy Matrimony Pt. 1
  • Unholy Matrimony Pt. 2
  • Venom And Blues
  • Venom's Suite Tooth
  • Brock and Roll

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180 gram red audiophile vinyl
