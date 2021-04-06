30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust (2007) 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I10]

View larger $12.99

$7.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Poster

SKU: 210406-86205-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the limited television mini-series.

The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear.

Specifications

Size: 11x17 in

Related Items