30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust (2007) 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I10]

$12.99
$7.99
2 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210406-86205-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the limited television mini-series.

The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in
