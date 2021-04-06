30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust (2007) 11×17 inch Promotional Poster [I10]

- Cast: Al Burke | Angelique Yalda | Ken Foree | Shannon Garnett | Shawnee Smith | Ted Raimi
- Project Name 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Horror | Television | Thrillers | Vampires
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Ghost House Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 17, 2007
- More: Ken Foree | Shawnee Smith
30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust 11×17 inch Promotional Poster. These posters were distributed at San Diego Comic Con to promote the limited television mini-series.
The item is in great shape with minor bends and wear.
Specifications
- Size: 11x17 in
