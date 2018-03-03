Re-Animator Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

View larger $34.95 $24.95 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Herbert West has a good head on his shoulders… And another on his desk.

One of the most wildly popular horror movies of all-time, Stuart Gordon’s enduring splatter-comedy classic Re-Animator returns to Blu-ray in a stunning restoration packed with special features! When medical student Dean Cain advertises for a roommate, he soon finds one in the form of Dr. Herbert West. Initially a little eccentric, it some becomes clear that West entertains some seriously outlandish theories specifically, the possibility of re-animating the dead. It’s not long before Dean finds himself under West’s influence, and embroiled in a serious of ghoulish experiments which threaten to go wildly out of control… Based on H.P. Lovecraft’s classic terror tale Herbert West Reanimator and featuring a standout performance from Jeffrey Combs as the deliciously deranged West, Re-Animator remains the ground-zero of 80s splatter mayhem and one of the genre’s finest hours.

Special Features

4K restorations of the Unrated version

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Mono, Stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround Audio Options

Isolated Score

Audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and actors Graham Skipper and Jesse Merlin of Re-Animator: The Musical

Audio commentary with Stuart Gordon

Audio commentary with producer Brian Yuzna, actors Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Abbott and Robert Sampson

Re-Animator: Resurrectus - feature-length documentary on the making of the film, featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew

Interviews with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna, writer Dennis Paoli, composer Richard Band and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone • Music discussion with composer Richard Band

Barbara Crampton in Conversation - the Re-Animator star sits down with journalist Alan Jones for this career-spanning 2015 interview

The Catastrophe of Success: Stuart Gordon and The Organic Theater - director Stuart Gordon discusses his early theater roots and his continued commitment to the stage

Theater of Blood - Re-Animator: The Musical lyricist Mark Nutter on adapting the cult classic for musical theatre

Extended Scenes

Deleted Scene

Trailer & TV Spots

Still Gallery

Screenplay (BD-ROM Content)

Reversible sleeve with newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Mono,Stereo 2.0,5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Crampton | Bruce Abbott | David Gale | Gerry Black | Ian Patrick Williams | Jeffrey Combs | Peter Kent | Robert Sampson

Directors: Stuart Gordon

Project Name: Re-Animator

