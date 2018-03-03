Re-Animator Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

$34.95
$24.95
UPC: 760137094180
Part No: AV125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jeffrey Combs | Stuart Gordon items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Zombie Films
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1985
Item Release Date: February 13, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Herbert West has a good head on his shoulders… And another on his desk.
One of the most wildly popular horror movies of all-time, Stuart Gordon’s enduring splatter-comedy classic Re-Animator returns to Blu-ray in a stunning restoration packed with special features! When medical student Dean Cain advertises for a roommate, he soon finds one in the form of Dr. Herbert West. Initially a little eccentric, it some becomes clear that West entertains some seriously outlandish theories specifically, the possibility of re-animating the dead. It’s not long before Dean finds himself under West’s influence, and embroiled in a serious of ghoulish experiments which threaten to go wildly out of control… Based on H.P. Lovecraft’s classic terror tale Herbert West Reanimator and featuring a standout performance from Jeffrey Combs as the deliciously deranged West, Re-Animator remains the ground-zero of 80s splatter mayhem and one of the genre’s finest hours.
Special Features
- 4K restorations of the Unrated version
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Mono, Stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround Audio Options
- Isolated Score
- Audio commentary with director Stuart Gordon and actors Graham Skipper and Jesse Merlin of Re-Animator: The Musical
- Audio commentary with Stuart Gordon
- Audio commentary with producer Brian Yuzna, actors Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, Bruce Abbott and Robert Sampson
- Re-Animator: Resurrectus - feature-length documentary on the making of the film, featuring extensive interviews with cast and crew
- Interviews with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna, writer Dennis Paoli, composer Richard Band and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone • Music discussion with composer Richard Band
- Barbara Crampton in Conversation - the Re-Animator star sits down with journalist Alan Jones for this career-spanning 2015 interview
- The Catastrophe of Success: Stuart Gordon and The Organic Theater - director Stuart Gordon discusses his early theater roots and his continued commitment to the stage
- Theater of Blood - Re-Animator: The Musical lyricist Mark Nutter on adapting the cult classic for musical theatre
- Extended Scenes
- Deleted Scene
- Trailer & TV Spots
- Still Gallery
- Screenplay (BD-ROM Content)
- Reversible sleeve with newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A,B,C
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: Mono,Stereo 2.0,5.1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Crampton | Bruce Abbott | David Gale | Gerry Black | Ian Patrick Williams | Jeffrey Combs | Peter Kent | Robert Sampson
Directors: Stuart Gordon
Project Name: Re-Animator
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Zombie Films