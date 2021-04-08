Share Page Support Us
Dynasty 3-D Blu-ray Edition

Dynasty 3-D Blu-ray Edition
$29.99
$22.97
2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210408-86252-1
UPC: 738329252854
Part No: K25285
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

When an emperor s son is accused of treason against the throne, he ends up in a fight for his life against all comers. Directed by Mei-Chun Chang (Revenge of the Shogun Women), this pop-out martial-arts spectacular stars Bobby Ming, Tao-Liang Tan, Kang Chin, David Wei Tang and Ying Bai, who was given an award for Best Supporting Actor at the 1977 Golden Horse Film Festival. This special edition is the first 3-D Film Archive release in Compatible 3-D, so you can view it on any system. The package has both BD3D polarized AND anaglyphic (red/cyan) 3-D versions, and contains one pair of anaglyphic 3-D glasses with information on how to acquire additional glasses.

Special Features

  • Fully Restored in 3-D by 3-D Film Archive
  • The House of Terror - Restored 1953 3-D Comic Book
  • Two Stereo Slide Presentations from 10-Time Emmy Award Winning Writer Eric Drysdale: 'Sold on Stereo, Commercial 3D in the 1950s' and 'Inside a Mid-century Department Store'
  • 'Go Away I Like You Too Much' 3-D Music Video from The Simple Carnival by Jeff Boller
  • 1 Pair of Anaglyphic 3-D Glasses with Information on How to Acquire Additional Glasses
  • Restored 4 channel Quadrophonic Sound
  • Super-Touch Lens System Featurette by 3-D Expert Mike Ballew, Produced by Joe Tiberio
  • Includes both BD3D polarized and anaglyphic (red/cyan) 3-D versions of the film
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: Mandarin
