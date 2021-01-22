Share Page Support Us
Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 7 of 7 [D08]

Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 7 of 7 [D08]
$133.99

$87.90


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 210122-84688-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Details

Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 7 of 7. There were 1,500 copies of this rare poster produced and distributed exclusively at SDCC 2009.

The item is in great shape with minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 26 x 37.5 in

