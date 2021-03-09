Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin

View larger $15.99

It’s worth noting that Sky Riders, however minutely it may figure in Lalo Schifrin’s overall career, marks something of a watershed for the composer. Recorded in February of 1976, it would prove to be the last, for a time, in that long innovative line of jazz/funk-dominated scores with which Schifrin made his reputation.

