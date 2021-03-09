Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin

Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin
View larger
Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin
Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin
$15.99
$14.70
See Options

4 in stock
CD
SKU: 210309-85506-1
UPC: 651702636426
Part No: ALEPH043
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

It’s worth noting that Sky Riders, however minutely it may figure in Lalo Schifrin’s overall career, marks something of a watershed for the composer. Recorded in February of 1976, it would prove to be the last, for a time, in that long innovative line of jazz/funk-dominated scores with which Schifrin made his reputation.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
Crumbs DVD Edition
Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2017)
Abominable Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition with Drew Strusan Package Art
Yahtzee: Dragon Ball Z Edition
The Light at the Edge of the World (1971) Five U.S. Photo Lobby Cards 8 x 10 Inch Kirk Douglas & Yul Brynner Fantasy Adventure Movie
Truck Turner Original Soundtrack from the American International Movie Music by Isaac Hayes 2-LP Import Set
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 AMC Exclusive 13×19 inch Movie Poster (2014) [D92]
Brutal: The Art of Samwise Hardcover Edition
Great American Football Ceramic Stein with Box (1983)
CDSKU: 210309-85506-1
UPC: 651702636426
Part No: ALEPH043
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New