John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1986

Item Release Date: August 4, 2009

Rating: PG-13

A trucker becomes involved in the underground crime world when his friend’s girl is kidnapped by the henchmen of an evil magician in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Kurt Russell stars in thrill master John Carpenter’s edge-of-your-set adventure as Jack Burton, a tough-talking, All-American truck driver. His life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend’s fiancee is kidnapped. Speeding to her rescue, Jack suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits.

Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan’s dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl. Also starring Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), this effects-filled sci-fi spectacle speeds to an incredible, twist-taking finish!

Commentary by Director John Carpenter and Actor Kurt Russell

9 Deleted Scenes

Extended Ending

Vintage Featurette

Music Video

Richard Edlund interview

Trailers and TV Spots

Behind the Scenes Gallery

All-new 5.1 DTS Isolated Score Track

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Thai

Region: A

Cast: Carter Wong | Chao Li Chi | Craig Ng | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | James Hong | James Pax | Jeff Imada | Kate Burton | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Peter Kwong | Rummel Mor | Suzee Pai | Victor Wong

Directors: John Carpenter

