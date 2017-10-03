John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray

$14.99
$11.95
UPC: 024543602767
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: John Carpenter items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1986
Item Release Date: August 4, 2009
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A trucker becomes involved in the underground crime world when his friend’s girl is kidnapped by the henchmen of an evil magician in San Francisco’s Chinatown.
Kurt Russell stars in thrill master John Carpenter’s edge-of-your-set adventure as Jack Burton, a tough-talking, All-American truck driver. His life goes into a supernatural tailspin when his best friend’s fiancee is kidnapped. Speeding to her rescue, Jack suddenly finds himself in a murky, danger-filled world beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown, where Lo Pan, a 2000-year-old magician, mercilessly rules an empire of spirits.
Facing down a host of unearthly terrors, Jack battles through Lo Pan’s dark domain in a full-throttle, action-riddled ride to rescue the girl. Also starring Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), this effects-filled sci-fi spectacle speeds to an incredible, twist-taking finish!
Special Features
- Commentary by Director John Carpenter and Actor Kurt Russell
- 9 Deleted Scenes
- Extended Ending
- Vintage Featurette
- Music Video
- Richard Edlund interview
- Trailers and TV Spots
- Behind the Scenes Gallery
- All-new 5.1 DTS Isolated Score Track
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Thai
- Region: A
Cast: Carter Wong | Chao Li Chi | Craig Ng | Dennis Dun | Donald Li | James Hong | James Pax | Jeff Imada | Kate Burton | Kim Cattrall | Kurt Russell | Peter Kwong | Rummel Mor | Suzee Pai | Victor Wong
Directors: John Carpenter
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox