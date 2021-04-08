Share Page Support Us
Spaceballs 4K UHD + Blu-ray Special Edition
$39.99
$31.97
2 in stock
4K Blu-ray
SKU: 210408-86254-1
UPC: 738329252465
Part No: K25246
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

From Mel Brooks, the legendary director of The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie and Life Stinks, comes this intergalactic spoof starring Brooks, John Candy (Once Upon a Crime), Rick Moranis (Little Shop of Horrors), Bill Pullman (Lost Highway), Daphne Zuniga (Modern Girls), Dick Van Patten (High Anxiety), George Wyner (Fletch), Michael Winslow (Police Academy) and comedy great Joan Rivers. The farce is with you in this uproarious salute to science fiction!

When the evil Dark Helmet (Moranis) attempts to steal all the air from planet Druidia, a determined Druish princess (Zuniga), a clueless rogue (Pullman) and a half-man/half-dog creature who s his own best friend (Candy) set out to stop him. But with the forces of darkness closing in on them at ludicrous speed, they ll need the help of a wise imp named Yogurt (Brooks) and the mystical power of The Schwartz to bring peace and merchandising rights to the entire galaxy! The hilarious cast also includes John Hurt (Alien), Rudy De Luca (Transylvania 6-5000) and the voice of Dom DeLuise (The Cannonball Run) as Pizza the Hut.

Special Features

  • 4K-UHD Disc One
  • HDR Dolby Vision
  • Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks
  • 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
  • Optional English Subtitles
  • Blu-ray Disc Two
  • Audio Commentary by Mel Brooks
  • Force Yourself! Spaceballs and the Skroobing of Sci-Fi with Mel Brooks and Rudy De Luca
  • Spaceballs: The Documentary
  • In Conversation with Mel Brooks and Co-Writer Thomas Meehan
  • John Candy: Comic Spirit
  • Film Flubs
  • Watch Spaceballs in Ludicrous Speed
  • Storyboards to Film Comparison
  • Behind-the-Scenes Image Gallery
  • Posters & Art Image Gallery
  • Exhibitor Trailer with Mel Brooks Introduction
  • Theatrical Teaser
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 96 min
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Dolby Vision
  • Region: A
