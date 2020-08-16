Share Page Support Us
Atlantis: The Lost Empire – Illustrated Script Hardcover Edition [A74]

View larger

$210.00

$179.99


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 200816-81612-1
UPC: 9780786853274
ISBN-10: 0786853271
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Animation | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: June 15, 2001
Item Release Date: June 1, 2001
Rating: PG
Details

Atlantis: The Lost Empire the Illustrated Script provides an abridged script of the animated film and includes a behind-the-scenes look at the characters and locations used in the film. The lot is in very good condition with very little wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Claudia Christian | Corey Burton | David Ogden Stiers | James Garner | John Mahoney | Leonard Nimoy | Michael J. Fox | Phil Morris
Directors: Gary Trousdale | Kirk Wise
Project Name: Atlantis: The Lost Empire

