The Hollywood Reporter (October 12, 2012) Claire Danes, Damian Lewis [S89]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Action | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter Homeland’s Hot Streak, Creators Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, Stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis. Top 50 Showrunners, Most Embarrassing Jobs, Worst Exec Note Ever, Their TV Mentors and how they Cure Writer’s block.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alex Gansa | Claire Danes | Damian Lewis | Howard Gordon
- Shows / Movies: Homeland
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers