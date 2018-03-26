Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD

The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD
View larger
The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD
The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD

$8.99

$6.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180326-71318-1
UPC: 096009893095
Part No: 89309
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Echo Bridge Home Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: January 1, 2009
Item Release Date: April 6, 2010
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter

The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter walks in the footsteps of the Manson Family, visiting more than 40 locations related to the infamous Tate/LaBianca murders, and tying together the dozens of odd connections between Charles Manson and the Hollywood elite. Led by Hollywood historian Scott Michaels (E!’s 20 Most Horrifying Hollywood Murders, Dearly Departed: Vol. 1), the documentary employs never-before-seen autopsy reports that have been analyzed with the help of the Los Angeles Department of the Coroner, dozens of rare photographs, original Manson Family music recordings, and modern-day visits to the locations where the action went down, in the most complete retelling of the Manson Murders ever put on film.

The Boneyard (As Seen on The Discovery Channel)

This is the true story of one of the most grisly crime scene investigations in the history of the United States. The grueling case – that began with a simple shoplifting arrest – unfolded clue by clue, until a shocking discovery rocked the nation: more than forty pounds of bones and five intact bodies buried on Charles Ng and Leonard Lakes’ property.

The item is new and sealed. There is some wear on the outer shrink wrap. The first image is a stock image for reference. The other images are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • Includes second bonus movie: The Boneyard

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 195

Cast: Craig Harvey | Nikki Medlin | Ron Hale
Directors: Michael Dorsey | Stuart Taylor
Project Name: The Boneyard | The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter

Related Items

It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
Being Human – The Complete Second Season 4-DVD Box Set
Movie Gangsters Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Collage Poster
Dawn of the Dead (1978) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Dirty Harry: The Original Score by Lalo Schifrin
Jaws The Collector’s Edition Soundtrack Music Composed & Conducted by John Williams
Hammer Films Double Feature: The Revenge of Frankenstein + Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
Only God Forgives: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Cliff Martinez Limited Edition Double LP

Categories

Cult Flavor | DVD | Echo Bridge Home Entertainment | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *