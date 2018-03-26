The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter + The Boneyard DVD

$8.99
Details
The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter
The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter walks in the footsteps of the Manson Family, visiting more than 40 locations related to the infamous Tate/LaBianca murders, and tying together the dozens of odd connections between Charles Manson and the Hollywood elite. Led by Hollywood historian Scott Michaels (E!’s 20 Most Horrifying Hollywood Murders, Dearly Departed: Vol. 1), the documentary employs never-before-seen autopsy reports that have been analyzed with the help of the Los Angeles Department of the Coroner, dozens of rare photographs, original Manson Family music recordings, and modern-day visits to the locations where the action went down, in the most complete retelling of the Manson Murders ever put on film.
The Boneyard (As Seen on The Discovery Channel)
This is the true story of one of the most grisly crime scene investigations in the history of the United States. The grueling case – that began with a simple shoplifting arrest – unfolded clue by clue, until a shocking discovery rocked the nation: more than forty pounds of bones and five intact bodies buried on Charles Ng and Leonard Lakes’ property.
