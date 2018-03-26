Twitter
Hoodlum DVD Edition

Hoodlum DVD Edition
Hoodlum DVD Edition
Hoodlum DVD Edition

$11.99

$6.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180326-71323-1
UPC: 027616699527
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | History
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: August 27, 1997
Item Release Date: January 1, 2004
Rating: R
Details

Laurence Fishburne leads an all-star ensemble cast in this epic Godfather-styled tale chronicling the rise of Ellsworth “Bump” Johnson, who became king of the numbers racket in 1930’s Harlem, New York City. During his reign, he deals with hotheaded Bronx gangster Dutch Schultz (Tim Roth) and the suave mobster Lucky Luciano (Andy Garcia).

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Surround
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 130
  • Language: English

Cast: Andy Garcia | Chi McBride | Cicely Tyson | Clarence Williams III | Laurence Fishburne | Loretta Devine | Queen Latifah | Tim Roth | Vanessa Williams | William Atherton
Directors: Bill Duke
Project Name: Hoodlum

Action | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | History | Movies & TV | Twentieth Century Fox

