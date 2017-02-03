Pray For Death Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.95
Details
In Pray for Death, martial arts legend Sho Kosugi (Enter the Ninja, Ninja 3: The Domination) stars as a family man driven to exact vigilante justice – ninja style! Japanese Restauranteur Akira (Kosugi) has taken his wife and two boys to the United States in search of a better life. But their slice of the American Dream is quickly soured when they fall foul of a group of vicious jewellery thieves. Unfortunately for the bad guys, they didn’t count on Akira being a secret black ninja. The samurai sword of vengeance falls swift and hard in this classic slice of ’80s ninja action from director Gordon Hessler (Scream and Scream Again, The Golden Voyage of Sinbad), culminating in an action-packed showdown with a bodycount worthy of Commando.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation from a transfer of original elements by MGM
- R-rated and Unrated Versions
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new interview with star Sho Kosugi
- Archive interview and Ninjutsu demonstration with Kosugi from the film's New York premiere
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matthew Griffin
Specifications
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: Stereo 2.0
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: Charles Grueber | Donna Kei Benz | James Booth | Kane Kosugi | Matthew Faison | Michael Constantine | Norman Burton | Parley Baer | Robert Ito | Shane Kosugi | Sho Kosugi
Directors: Gordon Hessler
