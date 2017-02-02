$29.95
Details
Foreign Intrigue was one of the first major Hollywood films to be based on a popular TV series. The film was written, produced and directed by Sheldon Reynolds (Assignment to Kill), who has created and produced the 1951 TV series with the same title. Screen icon Robert Mitchum (Man with the Gun) stars as a curious press agent who is determined to investigate the past of his enigmatic, very wealthy and recently murdered employer and ends up in Europe, caught in a complex, deadly situation involving extortion, espionage, romance. The international cast includes Genevieve Page (El Cid), Ingrid Thulin (Wild Strawberries) and Frederic O Brady (Mr. Arkadin).
Special Features
- Widescreen Presentation
- Trailers for Foreign Intrigue, Man with the Gun, Wonderful Country, and Billy Two Hats
Specifications
- Runtime: 100 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Region: Region A
- Language: English
Cast: Frédéric O'Brady | Genevieve Page | Ingrid Thulin | Peter Copley | Robert Mitchum
Directors: Sheldon Reynolds
