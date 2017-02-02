View larger $29.95 $17.25 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170203-62764-1

UPC: 738329168025

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: July 12, 1956

Item Release Date: August 4, 2015

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Foreign Intrigue was one of the first major Hollywood films to be based on a popular TV series. The film was written, produced and directed by Sheldon Reynolds (Assignment to Kill), who has created and produced the 1951 TV series with the same title. Screen icon Robert Mitchum (Man with the Gun) stars as a curious press agent who is determined to investigate the past of his enigmatic, very wealthy and recently murdered employer and ends up in Europe, caught in a complex, deadly situation involving extortion, espionage, romance. The international cast includes Genevieve Page (El Cid), Ingrid Thulin (Wild Strawberries) and Frederic O Brady (Mr. Arkadin).

Special Features

Widescreen Presentation

Trailers for Foreign Intrigue, Man with the Gun, Wonderful Country, and Billy Two Hats

Specifications

Runtime: 100 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: Region A

Language: English

Cast: Frédéric O'Brady | Genevieve Page | Ingrid Thulin | Peter Copley | Robert Mitchum

Directors: Sheldon Reynolds

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Drama | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Mystery | Throwback Space