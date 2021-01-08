I Escaped From Devil’s Island / The Final Option Double Feature Blu-ray Edition

$17.99
Details
Lock and load your Blu-ray player – it’s time for a double-barreled blast of high-octane, high-definition action from Shout! Factory. This pair of hard-to-find action/adventure classics, available for the first time on Blu-ray, are a sure-fire night of entertainment for those who like their meat – and their movies – raw.
Final Option (1982)
An elite Special Air Service captain takes the ultimate risk when he infiltrates a terrorist organization in order to thwart a plan to take several dignitaries hostage. Inspired by the real-life operations of counter-terrorist forces, this military movie favorite finally makes its explosive debut on DVD in North America. Finally!
I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
Sentenced to life in the world’s most notorious prison colony, two inmates enact the ultimate jail break…but find that life on the outside can be every bit as deadly. Football superstar Jim Brown and drive-in movie mainstay Christopher George star in this gritty actioner from the legendary Roger Corman.
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Aspect Ratio: HD Widescreen
- Runtime: 87 min / 126 min
Cast: Christopher George | Jim Brown | Judy Davis | Lewis Collins | Richard Ely | Richard Widmark
Directors: Ian Sharp | William Witney
Filmography: I Escaped From Devil's Island | The Final Option
