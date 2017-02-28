$29.95
Original U.S. Release: November 1, 1972
Item Release Date: October 18, 2016
Rating: R
Details
Mr. T is a One Man Army! Cold as ice, hard as steel, and dressed to thrill, a private investigator known only as “Mr. T” (Robert Hooks, Fast Walking) is hired by two thugs to find out who’s stealing form their gambling operation. Armed with deadly martial arts mastery and an arsenal of weapons, Mr. T battles his way through a dangerous maze of violence, turf wars and even murder – while still finding time for the ladies, movies don’t get any cooler than Trouble Man! Featuring wonderful direction by Ivan Dixon (The Spook Who Sat by the Door), original score and songs by music legend Marvin Gaye and a kick-ass cast that includes Paul Winfield (Gordon’s War), Ralph Waite (The Waltons), Paula Kelly (Soylent Green), Jeannie Bell (TNT Jackson), Gordon Jump (WKRP in Cincinnati), Felton Perry (Magnum Force) and Julius Harris (Live and Let Die).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Film Historians Nathaniel Thompson and Howard S. Berger
Specifications
- Runtime: 99
Cast: Julius Harris | Paul Winfield | Paula Kelly | Robert Hooks | Trouble Man | William Smithers
Directors: Ivan Dixon
