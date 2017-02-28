Mai-Chan’s Daily Life The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence

$29.95
$19.90
UPC: 738329208165
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Horror | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: November 29, 2014
Item Release Date: September 20, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Based on the popular manga by Uziga Waita, MAI-CHAN’S DAILY LIFE is a diabolical dark comedy that takes fetish violence to shocking new extremes. A young woman, Miyako (Akane Miyako) responds to an advertisement for a live-in maid, and is given a job alongside the playfully alluring Mai-chan (Koshi Ann). Miyako quickly learns that housecleaning is the least of her duties, as the master (Maruyama Shogo) and his wife (Roman Soako) use the maids as toys in their unbridled erotic fantasies. Since Mai-chan possesses the uncanny ability to recover from any injury, no matter how severe, every violent desire is indulged, and Miyako soon finds herself actively involved in Mai-chan’s horrific destruction (and miraculous resurrection).
Special Features
- Original Trailer
- "Waita's Daily Life," a two-part documentary of behind-the-scenes footage (31 minutes)
Specifications
- Runtime: 63
Cast: Akane Miyako | Koshi Ann | Maruyama Shogo | Roman Soako
Directors: Sato Sade
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller