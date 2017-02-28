View larger $29.95 $19.45 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170213-63039-1

UPC: 738329211196

Part No: KINBRK21119

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1975

Item Release Date: February 28, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the makers of the highly successful Walking Tall comes the ultimate story of revenge. Joe Don Baker (Charley Varrick) plays a gambler who is framed for a crime he did not commit. A corrupt legal system leads him into a plea bargain and four years behind bars. By the time he gets out of prison, he’s determined to put together the pieces of his frame-up and dole out the justice he was denied to those responsible. Framed comes out swinging with two-fisted action that will have you cheering as some of cinema’s most loathsome villains get what’s coming to them. Cult great Phil Karlson (99 River Street, Hornets’ Nest) directed this action-packed thriller that features a top-notch cast that includes Conny Van Dyke (W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings), John Marley (The Godfather), Brock Peters (Soylent Green), John Larch (Dirty Harry), Paul Mantee (Wolf Lake), Red West (Road House) and Roy Jenson (Breakheart Pass).

Special Features

Audio commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson

Specifications

Runtime: 106

Cast: Brock Peters | Conny Van Dyke | Joe Don Baker | John Larch | John Marley | Paul Mantee | Roy Jenson

Directors: Phil Karlson

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space